Meek Mill criticized for Kobe Bryant reference in new song
Kobe Bryant fans are furious after rapper Meek Mill mentioned the NBA legend's death in an upcoming song.
A snippet of the untitled song leaked online Wednesday.
In the excerpt, Meek is heard saying, "I'll go out with my choppa, it'll be another Kobe."
Fans have criticized the songs as extremely insensitive, sending the rapper angry tweets, memes, and gifs.
