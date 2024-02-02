McEachern High School shooting investigation: 17-year-old arrested, accused of opening fire

The McEachern High School shooting investigation has led authorities to arrest 17-year-old Scott Foor.

Foor is one of the people accused of opening fire during a fight in the campus parking lot.

Video shows McEachern High School shooting

The shooting happened while school was in session Thursday, causing panic and prompting a lockdown.

Law enforcement officials flood the area surrounding McEachern High School in Cobb County after a fight among non-students in the parking lot of the campus escalates into gunfire on Feb. 2, 2024. (FOX 5)

"We heard a couple of gunshots," said Devani Lopez, who previously attended McEachern High School and lives across from the school.

Lopez says he’s seen this video circulating on social media that’s now part of the Cobb County police investigation. It shows a fist fight escalating to gunfire just before 2 p.m. Police say they believe Foor fired the shots that struck the two victims.

"I couldn't believe it because it's something you always see on the news, but it's something I wouldn't believe that happened right across my street where I went," Lopez said.

Investigators say there was a fight between the victims, who were not students at the school, and a McEachern student. Police say Foor watched then pulled out a gun and opened fire. Detectives say another suspect who they are still searching for returned fire.

"This is a very specific targeted incident, it looks like it's not a very broad incident where we believe other students just in the general population would be in any type of danger," said Cobb County Police Deputy Chief of Special Investigations Dan Ferrell.

Victims of McEachern shooting

Police have not released much about the victims but say one is 21 years old, and the other goes to an adult learning center. Cobb Police say one was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Investigators say youth violence is a problem.

"There's no doubt that around the metro Atlanta region and all across this nation, we're seeing increases in guns and increases in guns with young people," said Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. "It is not a good combination."

So far, police have not released a motive and cannot say how non-students got on campus.

"What is so important to be shooting in a school parking lot during school hours," Lopez said.

Foor faces several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

Police are still trying to track down the other person who opened fire on the campus.