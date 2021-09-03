McDonough police searching for missing girl, Nadia Wimberly

article

McDonough police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.

Nadia Wimberly was last seen at her home in McDonugh on September 2. She is about 4'9", 105 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Nadia was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a white polo school uniform shirt and pink Addidas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nadia is asked to please contact Detective Rodriguez with the city of McDonough at 470-878-1092, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

