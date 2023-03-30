McDonough man sentenced for 2019 double murder of pregnant woman, boyfriend

article

A 20-year-old McDonough man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend in a car just hours before Thanksgiving in 2019.

Aljanon Antwan Joyner entered a guilty plea on Wednesday in Henry County Superior Court to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer sentenced Joyner to serve life followed by 25 years in prison.

Savannah Fulmer, 18, and her boyfriend, Dahmir Robinson, 19, were found dead in Fulmer’s car on Thanksgiving morning in 2019. The two victims met the defendant on Nov. 27, 2019, in the cul-de-sac on New Orleans Way in the City Square neighborhood in McDonough. The defendant texted the victims that evening and agreed to meet them to buy marijuana. Joyner later told police he did not bring any money and planned to rob Fulmer and Robinson.

While in the vehicle, Joyner fired one shot in the head of Robinson and one shot in the head of Fulmer inside the car, before fleeing. A resident of the area found the bodies later and called the police. Fulmer was pregnant with her first child.

On Wednesday, the judge heard from Fulmer’s mother, who talked about the loss of her only daughter, her unborn granddaughter, and Robinson, who dated Fulmer for three years.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sybil Price and the District Attorney’s Homicide and Gang Unit.