McDonald's putting spicy ranch twist on the McCrispy for limited time

A new item has joined the menu at McDonald's, and it's already making mouths water.

The fast-food giant is introducing the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, a sandwich packed with bold flavors.

This crispy delight features a tantalizing Cajun ranch sauce paired with crispy smoked bacon and crinkle pickle chips. But that's not all – fans have the option to upgrade their sandwich to deluxe status by adding Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce for an extra kick of freshness.

However, hungry customers need to act fast because this new offering is only available while supplies last.