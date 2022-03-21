Mayor Dickens preaches unity at state Capitol

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a powerful message to people at the Georgia State Capitol Monday as he held a news conference updating the community on his efforts to combat crime.

The theme of the event was "One Atlanta," a not-so-subtle answer to those who continue to fight for legislation to cleave Buckhead from the City of Atlanta.

DESPITE STALLED BILLS, BUCKHEAD CITY SUPPORTERS SAY MOVEMENT ISN'T DEAD

"We walked across the street together and made this trip to show unity — to show that we are together and each and every time that we come across the street to the Gold Dome that we come here for the purposes of showing and sharing our togetherness," said Mayor Dickens.

Members of Atlanta's City Council as well as state representatives and state senators stood behind the mayor during his remarks.

"It's easy for people to point fingers and blame one another, but we are standing here today as 'One Atlanta,'" said state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta. "We're standing here together to say, 'It's a brand new day.' We are working together to tackle our issues and put forth solutions that will continue to keep and make Atlanta great and that includes public safety."

Mayor Dickens outlined some of the steps he has taken to help address crime in the city, including daily meetings with Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, signing a lease for a new Buckhead police precinct to open this summer and setting a goal of recruiting 250 new officers by the end of the year.

PREVENTING GANG ACTIVITY IN GEORGIA

"We at the city and the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department are working diligently every single day to keep the City of Atlanta safe and that is what it's all about," said Mayor Dickens.

He also publicly thanked Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston for their leadership. The heads of the Senate and House recently said the Buckhead cityhood bill would not move forward this legislative session to give the new mayor time to address residents' concerns.

"We were here today to show that we're moving forward," said state Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta. "We appreciate the state leadership saying, 'Halt' to the secession movement that threatens the health of the economy of the city, the region and the state and we wanted to share today the efforts that we're making moving forward for a bright future for Atlanta, including our Buckhead neighborhood."

