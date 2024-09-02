Maverick, Duluth’s newest K9, plays key role in locating missing individuals

In Brief New recruit: Duluth Police introduce K-9 Maverick for missing person searches.

Mission success: Maverick recently found a missing four-year-old girl.

Strong bond: Officer Bustamante and Maverick work closely together.

Community trust: Maverick visits hospitals and schools to build community ties.

The Duluth Police Department has a new officer on the force, but he’s not your typical recruit. Meet Maverick, a Hanoverian Plott Hound with a special talent for finding missing people using his keen sense of smell.

Maverick works alongside Officer John Bustamante, forming the department’s newest K-9 duo. Officer Bustamante describes their bond as inseparable, saying, "We’re like this, we’re bonded." Maverick’s breed is well-suited for his job, with a natural ability for scenting, hunting, and tracking.

Recently, Maverick’s skills were put to the test when the Suwanee Police Department requested assistance in locating a missing child with autism. Thanks to Maverick’s keen nose, the team was able to find a missing four-year-old girl, reuniting her with her family.

For Officer Bustamante, this work is deeply meaningful. "To me, this is one of the most rewarding feelings. It’s a calling, just like being a cop—it’s a way of life," he said. Bustamante has waited 10 years for this position, and the journey to becoming Maverick’s partner involved rigorous training, starting when Maverick was just a puppy. The pair spent about a month learning to work together, building a relationship based on trust and reliance.

Their partnership doesn’t end when the shift is over. Maverick and Officer Bustamante also visit hospitals and schools, helping to build trust within the community. Most recently, Maverick assisted the Lilburn Police Department in finding an elderly man who had gone missing in the woods, locating him nearly eight hours later.

Maverick’s presence in the Duluth Police Department is already making a significant impact, helping to reunite families in their most challenging times.