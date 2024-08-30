MATTIE'S CALL: Man missing from Morrow group home

article

Clayton County Police are searching for David Decoteau, a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, who was reported missing from a group home in Morrow.

Decoteau was last seen on the morning of Aug. 21 when he left the group home located in the 2300 block of The By Way to attend a group session. He has not returned, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The group home caretaker reported Decoteau missing on Aug. 29. Police have been unable to obtain a description of the clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

Decoteauis 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Decoteau is known not to take his prescribed medication for his condition, which has raised concerns for his safety. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3787.