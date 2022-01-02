Mattie's Call issued in search for missing 69-year-old woman

article

The White County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from a mental illness.

Mattie Mizell has been previously diagnosed with dementia. She has not been seen since 2:40 p.m. near the White County Middle School on New Year's Day.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

She was last seen wearing blue pants or jeans, a purple and blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue shoes with white trim.

Mizell is described by police as an African American female with black hair and brown eyes, around 5 ft. and 3 in. tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 706-865-2111, or dispatch E911 at 706-865-0911.

