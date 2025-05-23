Jackson County man arrested for rape, incest, child molestation

article

The Brief Antonio DeJesus Trejo, 34, of Nicholson, was arrested on charges including rape, incest, aggravated child molestation, and child exploitation. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation led by the Jackson County Sheriff’s ICAC unit with assistance from the GBI and District Attorney’s Office. Authorities say a child victim was rescued during the operation; the investigation remains ongoing.



What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Antonio DeJesus Trejo earlier this week. Trejo is initially charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child. As the investigation progressed, authorities added charges of rape, incest, and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

According to officials, the case was led by the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigator, with support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

"Rescued by a relentless investigator, a child doesn’t have to fear another day from an evil tormentor," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "Our kids matter!"

What's next:

The investigation remains active. No further details about the victim or the timeline of the alleged abuse were released.