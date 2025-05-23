Ronald Acuña Jr. rejoins Braves lineup Friday night in Atlanta

article

The Brief Ronald Acuña Jr. will rejoin the Braves lineup Friday night against the Padres after missing nearly a year with a torn ACL. The 2023 NL MVP hit .400 with two home runs during a six-game minor league rehab stint ahead of his return. Acuña made history in 2023 by becoming the first MLB player with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season.



Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to make his highly anticipated return to the field on Friday as the team kicks off a weekend series at Truist Park against the San Diego Padres.

What we know:

The Braves confirmed Acuña's activation late Thursday following their loss to the Washington Nationals, according to The Associated Press. The 2023 National League Most Valuable Player has been sidelined for nearly a year after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a game on May 26. He underwent surgery in early June and has spent the past few weeks on a rehab assignment, where he hit .400 with a pair of home runs over six minor league games.

The backstory:

Acuña, 27, saw limited action last season due to the injury, appearing in just 49 games and posting a .250 average with four homers, 15 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) for the abbreviated campaign stood at .716.

His 2023 season, however, was historic. Acuña batted .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and a league-best 1.012 OPS. He also swiped 73 bases, becoming the first player in MLB history to record at least 40 homers and 70 steals in a single season.

What's next:

Acuña, a four-time All-Star, enters Friday’s game with 165 career home runs and 195 stolen bases across 722 games in the majors. His return is expected to give the Braves a major boost as they look to regain momentum in the National League standings.

