Ronald Acuña Jr. rejoins Braves lineup Friday night in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to make his highly anticipated return to the field on Friday as the team kicks off a weekend series at Truist Park against the San Diego Padres.
What we know:
The Braves confirmed Acuña's activation late Thursday following their loss to the Washington Nationals, according to The Associated Press. The 2023 National League Most Valuable Player has been sidelined for nearly a year after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a game on May 26. He underwent surgery in early June and has spent the past few weeks on a rehab assignment, where he hit .400 with a pair of home runs over six minor league games.
The backstory:
Acuña, 27, saw limited action last season due to the injury, appearing in just 49 games and posting a .250 average with four homers, 15 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) for the abbreviated campaign stood at .716.
PREVIOUS: Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. speaks out about torn ACL
His 2023 season, however, was historic. Acuña batted .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and a league-best 1.012 OPS. He also swiped 73 bases, becoming the first player in MLB history to record at least 40 homers and 70 steals in a single season.
What's next:
Acuña, a four-time All-Star, enters Friday’s game with 165 career home runs and 195 stolen bases across 722 games in the majors. His return is expected to give the Braves a major boost as they look to regain momentum in the National League standings.
PREVIOUS: Ronald Acuña Jr. named MLB Network's best player in baseball