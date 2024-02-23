Ronald Acuña Jr. named MLB Network's best player in baseball

article

When it comes to baseball, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is in a class all by himself.

On Wednesday, Acuna was named the MLB Network's best player in their Top 100 list for 2024.

The honor makes sense. Last season, Acuña was second in the NL with a .336 batting average and led the major leagues with 149 runs, 217 hits, 386 total bases and 73 stolen bases while hitting 41 home runs with 106 RBIs. A four-time All-Star who turns 26 next month, Acuña helped Atlanta to a major league-best 104 wins before the Braves lost to Philadelphia in the NL Division Series.

He set his career-best for RBIs and matched his 2019 high for home runs.

In November, Acuña was unanimously voted the National League's MVP. A unanimous decision has not happened since the then-Washington Nationals standout Bryce Harper won in 2015. It has only happened for eight other NL players since 1931.

Following the Braves' right fielder were the Dodger's Mookie Betts and the Yankee's Aaron Judge.

Eight other Braves players made the list - the most for any team - including Matt Olson at 13, Austin Riley at 15, and Spencer Strider at 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.