Braves' Acuña crowned unanimous NL MVP after historic season

article

Ronald Acuña Jr. was a unanimous winner of his first National League Most Valuable Player award on Thursday after becoming the first big leaguer with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Otani won the American League honor, becoming the first two-time unanimous MVP. There have been 21 unanimous winners, and this year marked the first time two occurred in the same year.

Acuña, a right fielder for the Atlanta Braves, received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Mookie Betts received all 30 second-place votes and 270 points, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman with 227 points. Betts earned the 2018 AL MVP award with Boston and Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP with the Dodgers.

Acuña was second in the NL with a .336 batting average and led the major leagues with 149 runs, 217 hits, 386 total bases and 73 stolen bases while hitting 41 home runs with 106 RBIs. A four-time All-Star who turns 26 next month, Acuña helped Atlanta to a major league-best 104 wins before the Braves lost to Philadelphia in an NL Division Series.

He set his career best for RBIs and matched his 2019 high for home runs.

Acuña learned of the award while in the clubhouse of La Guaria, his team in Venezuela's winter league.

Betts batted .307 with 39 homers and 107 RBIs, and Freeman hit .331 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs.

The decision was unanimous, something which has not happened since the then-Washington Nationals standout Bryce Harper won in 2015. It has only happened for eight other NL players since 1931. He is also the ninth Braves player to achieve this honor.

Earlier in the day, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the 2025 All-Star Game and the accompanying All-Star Week events were awarded to the Braves.

Here is a list of the NL MVP winners for each year:

x-unanimous

2023 - x-Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

2022 - Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

2021 - Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

2020 - Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

2019 - Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

2018 - Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

2017 - Giancarlo Stanton, Miami

2016 - Kris Bryant, Chicago

2015 - x-Bryce Harper, Washington

2014 - Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2013 - Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh

2012 - Buster Posey, San Francisco

2011 - Ryan Braun, Milwaukee

2010 - Joey Votto, Cincinnati

2009 - x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2008 - Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2007 - Jimmy Rollins, Philadelphia

2006 - Ryan Howard, Philadelphia

2005 - Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2004 - Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2003 - Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2002 - x-Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2001 - Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2000 - Jeff Kent, San Francisco

1999 - Chipper Jones, Atlanta

1998 - Sammy Sosa, Chicago

1997 - Larry Walker, Colorado

1996 - x-Ken Caminiti, San Diego

1995 - Barry Larkin, Cincinnati

1994 - x-Jeff Bagwell, Houston

1993 - Barry Bonds, San Francisco

1992 - Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh

1991 - Terry Pendleton, Atlanta

1990 - Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh

1989 - Kevin Mitchell, San Francisco

1988 - Kirk Gibson, Los Angeles

1987 - Andre Dawson, Chicago

1986 - Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia

1985 - Willie McGee, St. Louis

1984 - Ryne Sandberg, Chicago

1983 - Dale Murphy, Atlanta

1982 - Dale Murphy, Atlanta

1981 - Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia

1980 - x-Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia

1979 - Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh, and Keith Hernandez, St. Louis

1978 - Dave Parker, Pittsburgh

1977 - George Foster, Cincinnati

1976 - Joe Morgan, Cincinnati

1975 - Joe Morgan, Cincinnati

1974 - Steve Garvey, Los Angeles

1973 - Pete Rose, Cincinnati

1972 - Johnny Bench, Cincinnati

1971 - Joe Torre, St. Louis

1970 - Johnny Bench, Cincinnati

1969 - Willie McCovey, San Francisco

1968 - Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1967 - x-Orlando Cepeda, St. Louis

1966 - Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh

1965 - Willie Mays, San Francisco

1964 - Ken Boyer, St. Louis

1963 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1962 - Maury Wills, Los Angeles

1961 - Frank Robinson, Cincinnati

1960 - Dick Groat, Pittsburgh

1959 - Ernie Banks, Chicago

1958 - Ernie Banks, Chicago

1957 - Hank Aaron, Milwaukee

1956 - Don Newcombe, Brooklyn

1955 - Roy Campanella, Brooklyn

1954 - Willie Mays, New York

1953 - Roy Campanella, Brooklyn

1952 - Hank Sauer, Chicago

1951 - Roy Campanella, Brooklyn

1950 - Jim Konstanty, Philadelphia

1949 - Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn

1948 - Stan Musial, St. Louis

1947 - Bob Elliott, Boston

1946 - Stan Musial, St. Louis

1945 - Phil Cavarretta, Chicago

1944 - Marty Marion, St. Louis

1943 - Stan Musial, St. Louis

1942 - Mort Cooper, St. Louis

1941 - Dolph Camilli, Brooklyn

1940 - Frank McCormick, Cincinnati

1939 - Bucky Walters, Cincinnati

1938 - Ernie Lombardi, Cincinnati

1937 - Joe Medwick, St. Louis

1936 - x-Carl Hubbell, New York

1935 - Gabby Hartnett, Chicago

1934 - Dizzy Dean, St. Louis

1933 - Carl Hubbell, New York

1932 - Chuck Klein, Philadelphia

1931 - Frank Frisch, St. Louis

