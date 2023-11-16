Braves selected to host 2025 All-Star Game, All-Star Week events

article

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that the 2025 All-Star Game and the accompanying All-Star Week events have been awarded to the Atlanta Braves.

"I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort," Manfred said. "As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways."

This will be the third time Atlanta has hosted the Midsummer Classic.

The 2025 All-Star Game will be the 95th Midsummer Classic and the first held in Atlanta since 2000.

The All-Star Game was scheduled to take place in Atlanta in 2021. However, it was moved because of outrage over Georgia's voting laws, according to FOX News. Manfred's decision to move at the time was made because of pressure from Stacey Abrams, according to sources at the time. Manfred was allegedly afraid that the All-Star Game would be turned into a political event and players would boycott the game.

The game was held in Colorado that year instead.

Gov. Kemp responded to the news by tweeting that Georgia's voting laws have not changed but it's good to see the MLB's misguided understanding of them has.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also responded to the news by saying, "In the longest instant replay review of all time, MLB's head office finally overturned a bad call. Georgia's elections are safe, secure, and accessible to serve our voters.."

Additionally, Cobb County says they will work to make the event "enjoyable, memorable, and safe for all."

Texas is scheduled to host in 2024 and Philadelphia will host in 2026.