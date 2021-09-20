Mattie's Call issued for missing 76-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 76-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Alphonso Gault was last seen in the 1700 block of Howell Mill Road just south of Interstate 75 on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said.

Gault is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black and gray hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a VA wristband.

His son-in-law told police Gault was diagnosed with dementia and had a large amount of cash on him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

