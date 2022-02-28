Mattie's Call issued for 52-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 52-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Harold Fox was reported missing from his home in the 200 block of Country Club Drive on Sunday afternoon, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Fox was last seen driving a 2012 Red Ford Focus with license plate number CKD913, police said.

Police describe Fox as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police said Fox suffers from mental illness and hasn’t taken his medication in almost a week.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

