Mom, sons escape fire at Marietta hotel, dozens of guests displaced

Dozens of guests at the Metro Extended Stay Hotel in Marietta have been displaced after a fire broke out in the building on Saturday morning.

The Marietta Fire Department started receiving calls to work on the emergency at around 10:30 a.m. on Freys Gin Road.

The fire affected five rooms, but an additional 30 to 40 rooms had water damage. About 30 people are looking for a new place to stay.

Metro Extended Stay Hotel on June 15, 2024.

One of those guests told FOX 5 that she and her two sons had been living there for the past few months.

"I was about to get ready to lay back down, and I heard a loud pop noise and immediately after that, I heard the alarms go off, the fire alarms go off. Then, I ran outside to see what was going on, and sure enough, the building was in flames," Marla Reed said. "I grabbed my son, and I have an older son, they were both asleep. I woke both of them up and got out."

The Red Cross is working on providing support for all those affected. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.