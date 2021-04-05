Mattie's Call issued for 51-year-old Gwinnett County man

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 51-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Ricky Howland was last seen on April 2 leaving his Hoschton home located on Mark Todd Court in a 2010 Nissan Rouge with Georgia license plate RVV9421, Gwinnett County police said. Investigators said it is possible Howland left home to visit family in Iowa.

Howland requires supervision and assistance due to a medical condition, police said. His family told the police they are concerned for his well-being.

2010 Nissan Rouge with Georgia license plate RVV9421 (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Howland is described by police as being about 160 pounds, 5-feet-9-inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

