Mattie's Call issued as police search for 41-year-old

Clayton County police issued as Mattie's Call Thursday as they continue to search for a missing 41-year-old mentally disabled man.

Mitchell Wright (Clayton County Police Department)

According to investigators, Mitchell Wright was last seen Thursday shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. Authorities said Wright has been known to walk away from home in the past.

Police described Wright as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. Wright has been previously diagnosed with borderline bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.