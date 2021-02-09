Mattie's Call for 41-year-old Riverdale man who walked away from area

article

Police search for missing 41-year-old Clayton County man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Mitchell Wright was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 5900 Block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said. Police said Wright walked away from the area and has a history of walking away.

Wright has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, and borderline bipolar disorder, police said.

He is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

