Mattie's Call canceled for 23-year-old Gwinnett County woman

article

Police in Gwinnett County said they have found a missing 23-year-old woman. Authorities have since canceled a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Diamond “De De” Parker was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at her Wedgewood Trace home near Tucker, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Parker may have been getting into a black car, but investigators have not been able to corroborate that story.