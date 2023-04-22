MATTIE'S CALL: 66-year-old with history of seizures missing in Lithonia

article

A 66-year-old man named Jevon Griffin is missing in DeKalb County.

A Mattie's Call was issued by the DeKalb County Police Department. They say that Griffin, who is disabled, was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Tafetta Trail in Lithonia.

Griffin suffers from a brain injury and has a history of seizures. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black boots. He left home on foot.

If you have seen Griffin, please call the DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710 or call 9-1-1.