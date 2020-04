Toymaker Mattel has launched a new line of dolls to honor workers on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

April 29, 2020 - Mattel launches hero dolls (2020 Mattel)

The #ThankYouHeroes collection includes 16 different figures featuring doctors, nurses, EMTs, and delivery drivers.

Proceeds from the sale of the heroes line will go toward supporting health care workers and first responders.

