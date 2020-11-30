Massive fight at Atlantic Station leads to chaos

Teens from across Atlanta and the city of Decatur were among the 300 juveniles police say came to Atlantic Station to fight. Bystanders recorded the chaotic scene. The photos and videos are now making the rounds on social media.

Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Brown was called to the scene that night. He represents the district and praised the Atlanta Police Department's response. He told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "The major and her entire unit did an incredible job to help mitigate the situation. From what I've been told a dispute online, over the internet on social media, resulted in them meeting up at Atlantic Station to brawl."

One teen, who was attacked by a group of juveniles, suffered a seizure.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The suspect, who was identified as the injured teen's assailant, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery. According to Atlanta police, the brawl was the result of an on-going dispute.

In a written statement, Atlantic Station property spokesman Sarah Weston wrote, "Our security director is in constant communication with [APD] Zone 5 and various other law enforcement contacts and assists with any safety recommendations provided by these organizations. This behavior is not accepted at Atlantic Station, and we are thankful our 24-hour security and the Atlanta Police Department acted swiftly to prevent further disruptions to other guests."

Advertisement

A spokesman with Atlantic Station said that all youth under 18 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m. Juvenile groups of more than four will be dispersed, and no individuals under 21 years of age are permitted on the property after 11 p.m. Additional officers are on site for the holidays, and property management is working closely with police to have more off-duty officers on-site as well.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.