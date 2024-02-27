A massive fire in Cedartown blocked West Avenue for hours after firefighters worked to battle the blaze.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening at the old Jockey plant, which has been used as an indoor flea market. It was not immediately clear if that flea market was still in operation.

Videos shared on social media show thick black smoke billowing from the building and could be seen for miles. Flames could be seen shooting out frames where windows once stood and licking the top of the roof.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at an old factory in Cedartown on Feb. 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

Firefighters from multiple agencies spent hours pouring water on the structure. Fire officials say the blaze is contained, but it is still too hot to get inside the structure.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire investigators have not been able to determine whether the fire damaged the roadway.

"Flames were probably...they were all the way across the road," said Joey Wright.

The old Jockey plant along West Avenue in Cedartown erupts in flames on Feb. 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Jannah Crenshaw)

He added that he tried to go to the flea market to look for furniture, but was turned away after being told it had closed, and the owner said they were selling it.

Firefighters from Rockmart and the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the blaze.