Mason jars are the latest COVID-19 pandemic shortage

If you like using mason jars in the kitchen, you may need to find another storage option.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, then baking goods. Now the pandemic's making mason jars be in short supply this fall.

More and more people are trying canning as they experiment at home with new recipes and food.

Online retailer Mason Jar Merchant says sales of its glass containers are up 600%.

While the pandemic may be one reason for the trend, container companies say tariffs on imported Chinese glass have made getting the jars more difficult.

Restaurants and bars are also using more mason jars as alcohol rules become more relaxed.

