Masks no longer required in Gwinnett County facilities

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson issued an executive order Friday ending the requirement of masks in Gwinnett County facilities following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county encouraged visitors who have not yet been vaccinated to continue to take steps to protect themselves, including wearing a mask and social distancing six feet from others.

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the Public Health State of Emergency through May 30 in his latest executive order.

