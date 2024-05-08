Martin Lawrence tour coming to Atlanta, his first comedy tour in 8 years

article

Tickets are about to go on sale for the Martin Lawrence: Y'all Know What It Is! Tour, and the comedian and actor is making two stops in Georgia. Fans are especially excited because this not only marks his first stand-up tour since 2016, but it also comes after his "concerning" performance at the Emmys.

Martin Lawrence announced the tour would kick off in Chandler, Arizona on July 20.

The 59-year-old comedian is expected to hit Atlanta's State Farm Arena on March 7 and Savannah's Enmarket Arena on the 8.

Special guests throughout the tour include Rickey Smiley, Desi Banks, Jess Hilarious, Chico Bean, B. Simone and so many more.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

Just a few months ago, worried fans took to social media after Lawrence's performance at the 75th Emmys in January. Many posts speculated about Lawrence's health, posting videos of him pausing and appearing to slur his words during a bit paying homage to his hit show "Martin."

His team told the press that there were technical difficulties with the teleprompter that delayed Lawrence. They said he was in perfect health, and actually filming "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the fourth movie in the fan-favorite Bad Boy series, at the time.

A month before his comedy tour, the movie featuring "bad boys for life" Lawrence and Will Smith premieres in theaters on June 7.