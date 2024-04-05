MARTA's Airport Station shutting down for six weeks | What you need to know

MARTA's Airport Station will temporarily close for six weeks starting Monday, April 8 until May 19, as renovations are made to its concourse and platform levels.

The $55-million project started in June 2022.

MARTA riders heading to the airport are encouraged to plan for an extra thirty minutes onto their commute, as a shuttle service will be provided from the College Park Station to the North Terminal Lower Level at Hartsfield-Jackson. According to MARTA's website, there will be no additional cost for the shuttle.

"That closure is going to be approximately six weeks and there are a number of improvements that are going to be happening," said Thomas Drozt, deputy chief of bus operations for MARTA.

During the six-week closure, MARTA will remove and replace floor tiles on the concourse and platform levels and prepare for a new canopy structure. "If we didn't do the shutdown, then this project would go on seventeen months longer," said Drozt.

On Friday, FOX 5 spoke with MARTA airport rail passengers about the six-week closure and the expected additional 30 minutes to their commute time.

"An extra thirty minutes is not going to be that terrible," said Ruth Morrison, who works at the airport.

Additional planned improvements to the airport's MARTA station include a new ride store, public art installations, replaced signage, improved lighting in the concourse, and rehabilitated and newly installed elevators.

"I think making upgrades is good," said Paula Lavalley, who tells FOX 5 she always takes MARTA's rail line to the airport when she has a flight to catch.

According to a release from the airport, nightly closures for the project are planned for ten months in 2025, and a potential second six-week closure at the end of construction is anticipated for installation of the new canopy.

For additional information on the shuttle service, please visit MARTA's website.