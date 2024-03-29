MARTA station closure at Atlanta airport approaching

Beginning April 8, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will be temporarily closing its Airport Station for six weeks until May 19. This closure is part of a renovation project aimed at improving the concourse and platform levels of the station, according to a press release.

During the closure, MARTA will provide shuttle bus services between College Park Station and the North Terminal Lower Level of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The shuttle service will operate from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily to ensure continuous transportation for passengers.

The renovation work includes the removal and replacement of floor tiles on both the concourse and platform levels, as well as the preparation for the installation of a new canopy structure. These improvements are designed to enhance safety and appearance for travelers and employees at the world’s busiest airport.

MARTA General Manager and CEO, Collie Greenwood, emphasized the importance of the renovation for ensuring the safety of customers and workers. He encouraged travelers and airport employees to allow an extra 30 minutes for transportation adjustments during this period.

Airport General Manager, Balram "B" Bheodari, expressed support for the upgrade, acknowledging its contribution to enhancing the travel experience. He urged the airport community to plan ahead and cooperate during the renovation process.

Instructions for travelers during the closure were provided, including guidance on accessing shuttle services and alternative transportation options. MARTA also assured that signs and announcements would be available throughout the rail system and at the airport to inform passengers of the temporary closure and shuttle service.

Visitors planning to use MARTA during the closure were advised to catch the shuttle at the North Terminal Lower Level, below North Baggage Claim, to connect with College Park Station and the MARTA rail system.