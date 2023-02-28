Man shot by police officers at MARTA station identified

article

The man involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting at the North Avenue MARTA Station has been identified by officials.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says 23-year-old Osiris Bennett was shot by officers around 4:35 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the North Avenue MARTA station on West Peachtree Street.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher say two plainclothes officers approached a man after spotting him attempt to smoke marijuana on the train platform. The violation only required a citation, but when the officer approached the 23-year-old man, the police chief said he started fight with them. As officers were working to take the man down, which included the use of a taser, the chief said the victim pulled out a gun.

One of the officers then drew their service weapon and shot the man, Chief Kreher said.

Neither of the officers were injured

Chief Kreher said the man’s gun was not fired during the encounter.

The GBI was asked to investigate the use of deadly force.