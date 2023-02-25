MARTA passengers shaken up after deadly officer-involved shooting

A deadly officer-involved shooting at the North Avenue MARTA Station sent passengers into a panic Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the GBI said it all started when two undercover officers confronted the man about smoking marijuana. An argument led to the man pulling a gun, and that’s when they said they shot him.

One passenger, Kasim Buho, said he was there when it happened.

"When I got off the train the guy started yelling," Buho recalled. "They shot the guy, and he was bleeding everywhere."

Medics rushed the 23-year-old man to Grady Hospital where he later died.

"Anybody who takes the MARTA – you can ask anyone here right now – they’re gonna say it’s always something crazy happening on the MARTA," passenger Jonathan Hamm told FOX 5.

Hamm rides the train every day to get to work. He said he knew something was wrong when his usual stop was re-routed.

"It was kind of an inconvenience. I had to get off there to come down here only to be told my transportation [was] probably not coming, and I’m [going to] have to find another way to get home," he said.

He told FOX 5 he was disappointed to learn what caused the disruption in service.

"I’m just sorry another young black man lost his life due to nonsense. That’s what saddens me the most," he said.

Marijuana was decriminalized in Atlanta in 2017. Previously, anyone found guilty of possession in court could be sentenced up to six months in jail, or fined up to $1000. Today, that fine is just $75.

"$75," Hamm said. "I feel like on both parts it could’ve been played better. Like, I just would’ve been like, ‘Okay y’all caught me’."

"It’s not worth it, a life," Buho said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Officials with the GBI said that information is still pending.

FOX 5 reached out to MARTA Police to find out the employment status of the two officers involved. We’re still waiting to hear back.