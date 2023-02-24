Man killed after pulling gun on MARTA police trying to serve citation

A man is dead after being shot by a MARTA police officer at a train station on Friday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the North Avenue MARTA station. MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher say two plainclothes officers approached a man after spotting him attempt to smoke marijuana on the train platform.

The violation only required a citation, but when the officer approached the 23-year-old man, the police chief said he started fight with them. As officers were working to take the man down, the chief said he pulled out a gun.

One of the officers then drew their service weapon and shot the man, Chief Kresher said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Neither of the officers were injured.

Chief Kresher said the man’s gun was not fired during the encounter.

Train service was stopped to the station for a couple of hours while investigators combed over the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of deadly force.

Why wouldn’t the officer arrest the man for using marijuana?

Several municipalities in Georgia have decriminalized the use of marijuana if possession is under an ounce.

The Atlanta City Council made that move in a unanimous vote on Oct. 2, 2017. Possession went from jail time to a $75 fine within the municipality.

Even if an officer is not part of the Atlanta Police Department, they have the option to enforce the local law or the state law that requires an arrest and possible jail time.

Other metro Atlanta jurisdictions that have decriminalized marijuana include Clarkston, South Fulton, Forest Park, Chamblee, and Athens.