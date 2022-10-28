MARTA names former bus driver new CEO, general manager

article

The Metropolican Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has chosen its next leader.

Thursday, the MARTA Board of Directors voted to confirm Collie Greenwood as the organization's new CEO and general manager.

Officials say Greenwood was picked out of 11 candidates and had worked his way up from being a bus operator to the Chief Service Officer with the Toronto Transit Commission.

Greenwood has worked with MARTA since 2019 when he was hired as Chief of Bus Operations and Urban Planning. In 2021, he was named deputy general manager of operations, overseeing all bus and rail operations.

"I am honored and humbled by this opportunity," said Greenwood. "I love transit and have known since my days of driving a bus how vital it is to people and their communities. I am eager to get to work enhancing and expanding service in the metro Atlanta region."

Greenwood was already serving in the role at an interim capacity following the death of former CEO Jeffrey Parker in January.