MARTA CEO Jeffrey A. Parker dies, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta

MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker dies, official confirms

A spokesperson for MARTA said Jeffrey Parker cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave the organization a strong foundation. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

ATLANTA - MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker died Friday night, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the transit authority issued a statement on Saturday morning:

"With very heavy hearts, we share the official news of GM/CEO Jeffrey Parker’s tragic passing on Friday evening, January 14, 2022. 

"Please keep his family in your prayers and meditations.

"In the coming days, we will share more information on the transition plan, including grief counseling for employees as we process this devastating news.

"Jeff cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave us a strong foundation from which to carry forward."

MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker

MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker (Courtesy of MARTA / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Flags at MARTA headquarters were lowered to half-staff on Saturday. 

There's no word about the cause of his death. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Who was MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker?

Parker was named CEO and General Manager of MARTA in March 2018, according to his bio on the transit authority's website.

Parker's background was in architecture and engineering prior to joining MARTA. 

Parker graduated with a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. 

Parker's contract as MARTA's CEO and General Manager extended through June 2026. 

State of MARTA in 2022 under Jeffrey Parker

Parker's last public appearance was during an address on the state of MARTA at the beginning of 2022. 

Parker touted the transit authority's frontline employees, who made sure transit continued to operate during the pandemic.

"I would like to recognize the thousands of MARTA employees who continue to carry us through these tough times," Parker said. 

Parker announced plans to use federal support and local partners and funding to enhance railway and bus stations.

"We are making more connections every year," Parker said. 

Jeffrey Parker's accomplishments as MARTA CEO

Parker announced during the Jan. 12 "State of MARTA in 2022" event that the organization had a balanced budget for 10 consecutive years.

Parker oversaw a tumultuous period during the pandemic. MARTA implemented COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees. After navigating staff shortages in 2021, the organization began the new year hiring bus operators and technicians.

Parker led MARTA when its buses and trains transported a half-million football fans for Super Bowl LIII.

