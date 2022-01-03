MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians

MARTA says it's hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians with a signing bonus and offer to train all permit and Class C Driver's license holders for a Commercial Driver's License.

The Atlanta transit authority said Monday it will hold a job fair to fill those positions from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 8 at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

Pay for bus operators starts at $17.39 per hour and $23.44 per hour for technicians. The signing bonus is $3,000.

MARTA requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for employment.

Candidates for positions as bus operators must be at least 21 years old and technicians must be 18 years old. Both positions require a high school diploma or equivalent and a Class C driver's license.

Bus operators will be given a physical exam as well as a drug and alcohol screening.

Technicians must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs or have three or more years of comparable work experience.

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the job fair.

