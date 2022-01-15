MARTA CEO dies: Reactions to Jeffrey Parker's death

MARTA CEO and General Manager Jeffrey Parker died Friday night, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed.

Parker led MARTA beginning in 2018. Parker's contract extended through June 2026.

Public figures in Georgia and Atlanta remarked on the solemn news.

MARTA CEO JEFFREY PARKER DIES, OFFICIAL CONFIRMS

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement following news of the transit leader's passing:

"I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my colleague and friend Jeff Parker. As MARTA'S General Manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I chaired the Transportation Committee on City Council. Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff's family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time."

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, commented on Parker's sudden passing:

"Jeff Parker was a visionary leader — one who saw the awesome potential of transit and what it means for our communities. He understood the power of collaboration and was an invaluable partner in moving our state forward. On behalf of our entire House of Representatives, I offer my condolences for his family and friends as well as his colleagues at MARTA."

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond offered condolences to Parker's family and MARTA employees:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend MARTA CEO Jeff Parker. Jeff was a thoughtful and dedicated leader and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues at MARTA, and all those who loved him."

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr touted the late CEO's achievements and leadership abilities as the transit organization's top official.

Flags at MARTA Headquarters on Piedmont Road were lowered to half staff.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE