MARTA bus involved in collision with car in downtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 8 ▼

A MARTA bus was involved in a collision with a car near Ted Turner Drive and Whitehall Street in downtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

It appears that a car veered off of an exit ramp and into the path of the bus.

Six bus passengers requested medical attention after the crash, according to MARTA Police Department.

MARTA PD and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. At this time, the extent of any possible injuries is unknown.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed the car and bus involved. Both had obvious damage. SKYFOX 5 also observed several people sitting outside the bus.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.