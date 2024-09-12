MARTA bus crash in southwest Atlanta injures three passengers

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A tow truck pulls a MARTA bus from a railing along Boulder Park Drive just west of Dollar Mill Road in southwest Atlanta after a crash on Sept. 12, 2024. (FOX 5)

Three people were injured in a crash involving a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta on Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along Boulder Park Drive just west of Dollar Mill Road.

According to a MARTA spokesperson, the bus went through a guard rail and struck a tree.

The conditions of the three passengers aboard the bus were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear how many people total were on the bus at the time of the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.