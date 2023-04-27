MARTA's new initiative gives voice to children with autism

Anyone who has stepped foot inside a MARTA station this month has likely heard some new voices emanating from the speaker system.

"Hi! My name is Immanuel and I really like trains," echoes a recording by 7-year-old Immanuel Stephens. "Please help us to keep MARTA clean. Please don't litter. Hope you enjoy your ride!"

Stephens is one of several children and young adults with autism from metro Atlanta who voiced announcements for MARTA to use as part of the Autism Transit Project. April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month.

"I'm glad to help people travel on the MARTA train system and for them to know the instructions and the rules of MARTA," said Stephens.

Lisa Stephens, Immanuel's mother, said their family has taken a few trips on MARTA this month and heard her son's recording multiple times.

"Every time he hears his voice, he's like, 'There's me.' And this new phrase he's kinda coined, 'It's a ‘me’ thing,'" Ms. Stephens laughed. "I just hope that the public can become more aware of what autism is and be more supportive of individuals who are experiencing that."

Image 1 of 13 ▼ MARTA is promoting Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month this April by joining the Autism Transit Project. (FOX 5)

Jonathan Trichter first launched the Autism Transit Project in New York City in April 2022, but decided to expand it to other transit authorities throughout the country this year including MARTA in Atlanta, BART in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Metro in Washington, D.C.

"We want ridership on mass transit to recognize that these children, while different, are similar and no less," Trichter explained.

Trichter, who has opened schools for children on the autism spectrum, said they often focus on trains and other machinery. Some autistic children also have language disorders.

"It's not unusual that the first phrase a child with autism will utter is something like, 'Stand clear of the closing doors, please,'" said Trichter.

Trichter said he hopes to expand the project internationally next April with Tokyo, Japan.