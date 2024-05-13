Woman shot while walking down southwest Atlanta street, shooter at-large

article

Police in southwest Atlanta are searching for the person who shot a 55-year-old woman on Monday evening.

Officers received a call just before 7 p.m. about a person shot on the 800 block of Smith Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find the woman with an apparent gunshot wound in her right buttock.

She was talking with medics as she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the woman was walking a block over on McDaniel Street when she was struck by a bullet. It was not immediately clear if the woman was the intended target.

No details about the shooter have been released.

The Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.