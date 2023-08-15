Indicted: Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

article

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has officially filed to move the case brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from state court to federal court.

This came just a day after Meadows, along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others, was indicted on charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, argued in the filing that the actions attributed to Meadows in the indictment were not inherently criminal. He said arranging meetings in the Oval Office, contacting state officials on behalf of the President, visiting state government buildings, and facilitating phone calls for the President are all part of the Chief of Staff's responsibilities and should be expected.

The filing also suggests Meadows may file a motion to dismiss the indictment entirely.