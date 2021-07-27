Marjorie Taylor Greene said she's suing Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she and several other House Republicans are suing the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi one week after she failed to appeal a fine for not wearing a mask inside the U.S. Capitol.

Georgia's 14th Congressional District representative made the announcement Tuesday Washington, D.C. Greene shared a link to a website soliciting donations in support of her lawsuit.

"I’m suing Nancy Pelosi! Nancy Pelosi must be held accountable. Please rush an emergency $15, $25, $50, $100 donation -- whatever you can afford -- right away!"

The announcement comes roughly one week after a U.S. House Ethics Committee said Greene, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May.

Greene and others were fined after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance noting that "fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing."

Face coverings were still required on the floor at the time of that vote, which Pelosi mandated in June 2020. Even after the updated CDC guidance in May, Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, wrote that "mask requirement and other guidelines remain unchanged until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated."

Greene said last week she was banned from Twitter again for 12 hours for violating the company's policy on COVID-19 misinformation. Greene said she wouldn’t even be on Twitter if not for the fact that she represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

In a recent tweet, Greene likened testing for COVID-19 to segregation.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would update guidance for mask-wearing by fully-vaccinated people. The CDC has recommended that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks while in crowded indoor settings, such as riding public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

