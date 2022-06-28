Marietta hit-and-run victim dies, suspect arrested second time

The Marietta Police Department said a 53-year-old man died about 10 days after being struck by a car during a hit-and-run. Police said the suspect, who was released on bond, has been arrested and their charges were upgraded.

The Marietta Police Department said the crash happened on Saturday evening on Wright Street near the intersection with Trammell Street.

Robert Morrison was hit by an unknown vehicle, who they say fled the scene, while he was standing in front of his home, authorities said.

Morrison went to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially arrested the suspect on June 18. Police said STEP investigators spoke to the Cobb County District Attorney to upgrade charges.

Anyone with information can call an investigator at 770-794-5364.





