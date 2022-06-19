Search continues for hit-and-run suspect who injured Marietta man in front of home, police say

Marietta police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they say injured a 53-year-old man in front of his home.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday evening on Wright Street near Trammell Street.

Robert Morrison, 53, of Marietta was hit by an unknown vehicle, who they say fled the scene, while he was standing in front of his home, authorities said.

At this time, investigators say they are unsure about the exact time the incident took place, even though neighbors called authorities around 11:05 p.m. when they found Mr. Morrison.

Mr. Morrison was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital as he sustained serious injuries.

Investigators were at the scene to recover evidence where they say the suspect vehicle could be dark gray and possibly a Honda product.

This case is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Officer R. Clark at (770) 794-5364.