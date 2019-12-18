Marietta High School celebrates state championship with parade

The streets of Marietta were crowded Wednesday night for a celebration parade.

Marietta High School held a celebration parade after winning the state’s football championship.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the celebration near Marietta Square around 5:30 p.m.

The blue devils won the state championship Saturday night with a 19-9 victory over Lowndes County.

The team victory march started on Lemon Street and ended at Northcutt Stadium which is the school's home field.

