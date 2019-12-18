Marietta High School celebrates state championship with parade
MARIETTA, Ga. - The streets of Marietta were crowded Wednesday night for a celebration parade.
Marietta High School held a celebration parade after winning the state’s football championship.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the celebration near Marietta Square around 5:30 p.m.
The blue devils won the state championship Saturday night with a 19-9 victory over Lowndes County.
The team victory march started on Lemon Street and ended at Northcutt Stadium which is the school's home field.
SEE ALSO: Marietta rises to occasion in Class 7A state title victory