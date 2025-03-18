Marietta City Schools votes to add new weapons detection systems

The Brief Marietta City Schools has approved the installation of the Evolve Pass-Through Weapons Detection System across multiple campuses, including the sixth-grade academy, middle school, high school, and Woods-Wilkins campus. The decision was made in collaboration with the Marietta Police Department and other districts, with the system costing over half a million dollars for four years, funded by state safety improvement allocations. Superintendent Grant Rivera emphasized the importance of maintaining efficient student entry while enhancing security measures, and noted increased support for metal detectors within the community.



Marietta City Schools is the latest district to add weapons detection systems in their schools.

Marietta City Schools board members unanimously approved putting the Evolve Pass-Through Weapons Detection System in their schools.

What we know:

The system will be used in the sixth-grade academy, the middle school, high school, and the Woods-Wilkins campus.

Officials with Marietta City Schools say they worked closely with the Marietta Police Department to determine what type of technology could be integrated into the schools; they also talked to other districts and settled on the Evolve Pass-Through Weapons Detection System.

The cost is a little more than a half-million dollars for four years and includes equipment, training, and any updates. The money will come from funds allocated by the state for safety improvements.

What they're saying:

"We believe that we can get students through the doors as fast as possible. The last thing we want is to put a security measure in place and then have students that are late to class," said Superintendent Grant Rivera.

"I think everybody is pretty supportive of the metal detectors. I think we live in a society where it's unfortunately what we need," said Jenny Sorino, who has two children in the district.

"It's a commitment to our families that every child is important, every staff member is important, and we'll align our resources accordingly," said Superintendent Rivera.

Dig deeper:

Since the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in September, schools across the region have increased security. Superintendent Rivera said that over the last several months, they've added more school resource officers, and last month the board approved artificial intelligence weapons detection integrated into the camera system. "This is just one more step in helping our families feel safe sending their children to school each and every day," said Superintendent Rivera.

What's next:

The district will do some test runs on the system in the spring, and the detectors will be in place by the first day of the 2025-26 school year.