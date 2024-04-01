Argument leads to gunshots in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating an argument that turned into gunshots on Monday.
Officials said the incident happened at Allgood Road and Cobb Parkway.
Two parties were engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical when one person pulled out a gun and shot the other in the upper arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No further information has been made available.