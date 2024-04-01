Argument leads to gunshots in Marietta

article

Marietta police are investigating an argument that turned into gunshots on Monday.

Officials said the incident happened at Allgood Road and Cobb Parkway.

Two parties were engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical when one person pulled out a gun and shot the other in the upper arm.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Marietta police are investigating a shooting on Allgood Road and Cobb Parkway.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been made available.