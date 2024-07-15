Marburger Farm Antique Show arrives in Atlanta this week

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The renowned Marburger Farm Antique Show, a favorite among interior designers, collectors, and culture enthusiasts since 1997, is set to host its first event outside of Round Top, Texas. From July 17-20, the show will take place at the historic Philip Shutze-designed Southern Exchange Ballrooms in downtown Atlanta. Spanning 35,000 square feet, the event will feature 60 dealers and is free and open to the public.

For the first time, Marburger will also offer a VIP Shopping Experience before the main event from 4 to 7 p.m. July 16. This $200 ticketed event is anticipated to attract top names in design and culture from Atlanta and beyond. Tickets for the VIP experience can be purchased here.

The Marburger shows are known for attracting thousands of professional buyers, interior designers, architects, product designers, and collectors of all experience levels. The show offers an impressive array of European and American antiques, global relics, midcentury modern rarities, and post-modern treasures.

Recent Marburger events in Round Top, Texas, have drawn celebrity designers like Kelly Wearstler, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Kathryn Ireland, Carson Kressley, and Joanna Gaines, as well as celebrities Gwen Stefani, Jenna Lyons, Brooklyn Decker, and Camila and Matthew McConaughey.

Event Dates:

July 16 : VIP Shopping Experience from 4-7 p.m.

July 17-20: Show open to the public from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closes at 4 p.m. on July 20)

For more information about the Atlanta show and to reserve free tickets, visit marburgeratlanta.com.

4o