MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Health officials are warning of an increasingly likely possibility of the COVID-19 virus spreading widely in the United States as worries over the global outbreak continue to multiply.

With more than 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide, a growing list of nations are preparing for the illness to breach their borders. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned the American public to take a potential outbreak of the disease seriously.

This is everywhere in the U.S. and around the world with confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus:

The United States had 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus as of Feb. 27, 2019, including:

42 passengers of the Diamond Princess Cruise ship who passengers of the Diamond Princess Cruise ship who tested positive for the virus

14 people diagnosed in the U.S. are those who had traveled abroad or had close contact with others who traveled

3 Americans who had been repatriated to the U.S. from Wuhan, China, the source of the outbreak

1 Northern California resident who contracted the disease through a suspected “community spread” within the U.S.

So far, these are the states impacted by the virus, according to an interactive real-time map provided by Johns Hopkins University:

Washington

California

Arizona

Texas

Wisconsin

Illinois

Massachusetts

On Wednesday, the CDC confirmed the first known case in the U.S. involving a person who is believed to have contracted the virus with no known connection to travel abroad or direct contact with infected persons.

State and federal officials were in the midst of an intense effort to retrace the movements of the Northern California woman.

FILE - A man wears a facemask while pushing his shopping cart in Alhambra, California on February 27, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The woman, who was not identified, first sought medical care at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, in Vacaville, a city of more than 100,000 people about 59 miles from San Francisco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declined comment when asked by reporters to name the community in Solano County where the woman was from, but urged people to take precautions while emphasizing that the risks to public health were low. He said there was no need to declare a public health emergency.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Department of Public Health on February 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California.

“Everybody in this country is rightfully anxious about this moment,” Newsom said. “I think they should know we are meeting this moment with the kind of urgency that is necessary and I don’t want to over extend the anxiety.”

All of the 59 other cases in the U.S. have been people who had traveled abroad or had close contact with others who traveled. Health officials have been on high alert for so-called community spread.

Symptoms for the COVID-19 virus could appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and a fever, to severe and even fatal conditions brought on by the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported in Los Angeles.

